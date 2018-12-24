Rani Chatterjee-Anjana Singh's Chor Machaye Shor trailer out — Watch

New Delhi: Two of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh have joined forces for their upcoming venture 'Chor Machaye Shor', a film by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, the film which also stars legendary actor Kunal Singh's son Akash Singh in the lead role has two female leads.

In the meantime, the makers have released the first official trailer of the flick on the Youtube. It was released on December 22 and has since then been watched over 3.35 lakh times.

Watch the trailer below:

'Hot cake' Anjana Singh believes that this film will be accepted well by the audiences as it's a complete package. Action, romance and comedy, 'Chor Machaye Shor' has it all! However, the actress did not reveal much about her character, reportedly.

Some time back, rumours of a catfight between Rani and Anjana had caught fire. However, the actress has reportedly slammed all the rumours and maintained that they are on good terms and bonded well on the sets of the film.

Reportedly, the film has been shot at various locations in Mumbai and Gujarat. Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit will make a guest appearance in the film.

The music is composed by Madhukar Anand while the lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal Yadav.