Rani Chatterjee celebrating Ritesh Pandey's birthday is the best thing you will watch today

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey, who celebrated his birthday on May 14, ringed in the special day with his Rani Weds Raja co-star Rani Chatterjee.

Rani and Ritesh who have been busy shooting for the film cut a cake and celebrated the special day.

The Bhojpuri actress even took to her Facebook page to share an adorable video to show how she celebrated Ritesh's birthday.

Check out the video embedded below:

Rani even had a beautiful message for the birthday boy. She posted: "Wishing you very happy birthday RAJA Ritesh Pandey God bless you.... Jeewan ki har khushi mile apko....(sic)."

Interestingly, Rani posted a few lines from a romantic song titled Pyaar Toh Hona Ho Tha on her Facebook page just a couple of days back. And it made people wonder if love is in the air.

Soon after Rani posted the pic, her fans were curious to know who the lucky guy is.

On a related note, Rani unveiled a music video titled I Love You on her YouTube channel a few weeks back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

Rani has a huge fan following and she often connects with her fans through her social media accounts. She is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses.