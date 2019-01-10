Rani Chatterjee dons a new hairstyle, shares her new look—Pic

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most successful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and is quite active on social media as well. The pretty actress often shares workout pictures and videos, inspiring her fans to adapt to a healthy lifestyle. Apart from workout pics, Rani regularly shares updates from her personal as well as professional life.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture in which she can be seen donning a new hairstyle! Rani has gotten rid of her long tresses and opted for shorter hair.

Check out her new look here:

The caption of the pic is, “Finally Short hair #salon #timeisnow #masti”

A few days ago, the actress shared a heartfelt video for her fans in Bihar. Rani enjoys massive fan-following and as soon as she uploads a pic, the comments section is flooded with compliments.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc.

She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.