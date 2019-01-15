Rani Chatterjee flaunts a backless top in her Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee, who is a fitness freak, took to Instagram to flaunt a backless top. The actress often shares workout pictures and videos on Instagram, inspiring her fans to stay fit and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Check out her super cool picture:

"My backless top, " Rani Chatterjee captioned the picture.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen in a new hairstyle. Rani has gotten rid of her long tresses and opted for shorter hair.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc.

She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.