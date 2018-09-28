हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee grooves to 'Dilbar' song and that too in a pool—Watch

Rani Chatterjee grooves to &#039;Dilbar&#039; song and that too in a pool—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee enjoys a massive fan following, who love to follow her on social media. Rani recently shared some pictures and videos with another Bhojpuri star Nidhi Singh.

The duo share a great bond and are often seen hanging out together. In fact, Nidhi also invited Rani and other Bhojpuri cinema stars to her place on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. YouTube Queen, Rani Chatterjee shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen grooving to 'Dilbar' track featuring Nora Fatehi in 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Watch it here:



Shoot by #nidhi #love #is #in #the #air

Feeling wow #goodmorning #frebz

The actress, who has delivered some great performances in Bhojpuri movies is an avid user of Instagram.

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

 

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee videodilbarDilbar songNora FatehiBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri news

