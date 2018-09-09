Rani Chatterjee has an important message for her fans-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has an ocean of fans on social media. The actress keeps treating her fans with amazing pictures from her personal and professional lives. Recently, Rani posted a picture of herself along with a cryptic message.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Zindagi bhi ek film ke us climax ki tarah hoti hai jab negative dubbl face people apki life se alvidaa le rahe hote hai... Aur Apke Zindagi me pyare aur sirf pyar batane wale insaan reh jate hai sahi Mano to zindagi is climax ke baad hi shuru hoti hai. With pure soul #blessed #with #real #people #mylove #family #goodfrenz #love."

Well, Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.