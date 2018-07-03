हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee hits out at Bhojpuri film industry's detractors!

She wrote an elaborate note to express her views on those who have been writing negative things about the Bhojpuri film industry.  

Pic courtesy: @ImRaniChatterjee (Facebook)

Mumbai: Rani Chatterjee, apparently is miffed with Bhojpuri film industry's detractors. The pretty actress took to her Facebook page to hit out at those who give free advice. She believes that the Bhojpuri industry doesn't need any undue suggestions from people who foster negativity within them.

"Omg. Facebook open Karo to sirf negativity padne ko mil raha hai.. Jise koi nahi janta wo bhi hamari industry ko advice kar raha hai.... Jab Maine pehli film ki thi tab hame nahi Pata tha ki us film se kafi kuch badlne wala hai.. Tab na koi bhojpuri channal tha na ye YouTube pe koi news aati thi na fb insta the jab tab is industry ko aage badhne se koi nahi rok paya aaj to hamari industry bahut badi ban chuki hai. Abhi jo log advice Dene me lage hai. Unse nivedan hai apne kaam par dhayan DE..negativity khud ke andar hai use khatm kare.. Hamari industry me jo kaam kar rahe hai wo sab bahut khush hai.. I feel always proud to be part of bhojpuri cinema and actress.... Apni nakamyabi ki jimmedar industry walo ko na DE kar khud ki kamiya dekhe... Mera ye post unsabke liye hai jo fb me negative likh rahe hai (sic)."

A few days back, Rani had extended support to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua after he slammed a journalist for allegedly slinging mud at him and his film Border.

Rani is vocal about her opinions and often expresses herself without inhibitions.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. 

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

Rani unveiled a music video Titled I Love You on her YouTube channel a couple of months back. The romantic track is by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.

