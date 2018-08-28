Rani Chatterjee is missing someone—Watch her latest video

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has a huge fan following who eagerly wait for her movies to hit the screens. Besides having a strong fanbase who adore her acting skills, there is a majority who appreciate her comic timings and follow her videos. Her funny videos and hilarious dubsmash clips have garnered many views as well.

She recently took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen lip-syncing to the song 'Yaad Sataye'.

Isn't it cute?

Well, Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.