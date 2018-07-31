Rani Chatterjee-Khesari Lal Yadav's dance number 'Sasura Mein Puchi...' garners over 10 million views

New Delhi: Queen of Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after actresses in the regional cinema industry. Apart from her acting, she is known to make waves with her scintillating and sensuous dance videos. And one such dance video that features the actress showcasing her electrifying dance moves has gone viral on the internet.

The video also features Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and has so far garnered more than 1 crore views on YouTube.

The dance video is titled 'Sasura Mein Puchi Na Bhataar Motaai Par' and is from the film 'Naagin' starring Rani. You just can't miss her sizzling dance moves in the track. The lyrics of the song have been written by Pyare Lal Yadav while it has been sung by Kalpana and Indu Sonali.

The video was posted on YouTube in January last year and has so far garnered 11,441,854 views on the YouTube.

Watch the dance video here:

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.