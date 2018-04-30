Rani Chatterjee, Rohit Raj starrer Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai trailer out - Watch

Mumbai: The trailer of Rani Chatterjee, Rohit Raj and Gunjan Pant starrer Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai trailer is out. Directed by Ram Yadav, the film showcases a love-triangle between the male lead and two of the female actresses.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on April 24 and it has since then garnered 237,368 views.

Watch the trailer below:

Also starring Raj Premi, Janardan Singh, C P Bhat and others, Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai has some thrilling action sequences featuring the lead actor and some romantic scenes between him and the two lead actresses.

Produced by Rohit Raj under Maa Shanti Entertainment, Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai has music composed by Ranjay Babla.

The lyrics have been penned by Sk Chauhan, Ram, Ram Chandra Singh, Pawan Pandey, Krishna Bedardi & Rishu and the

songs have been sung by Priyanka Singh, Khushbu Jain, Abhishek,Indu Sonali, Alok Kumar,Rishu,Alok Kumar, Mamta Raut,Raja Hasan,Rekha Rao,Goldi Singh and Abhishek Lal Yadav.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

She made her debut in 2004 in Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Rani is paid around Rs 5-8 Lakh per film. She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated.

A new song video featuring Rani was unveiled a few days back on her YouTube channel Rani Chatterjee Entertainment. Titled I Love You, the romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.