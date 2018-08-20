हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee shares a mantra for happy, blissful life

Pic courtesy: @ranichtterjeequeen

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a beautiful simple mantra for a happy and blissful life.
The actress shared a post with a caption "Life, jiyo" meaning "live life."

In the post, Rani writes: "Zindagi se badi bewafa cheez koi nahin kab apko chhod jaye koi bharosa nahi...isliye har pal yaha aise jiyo phir se sama kal ho na ho (sic)."

Here's a loose translation - "Life is unpredictable. You never know when it may ditch you. So make the most of every moment and live life as if there's no tomorrow."

 

#life #jiyo

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee _Official® (@ranichtterjeequeen) on

Chatterjee was unwell a few days back and was on a break. She suffered a painful skin allergy. She was shooting for Zero Banal Hero when she fell sick. The team of the film gave her the much-needed break to recover.

Rani is one of the most outspoken actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She shares her opinion without inhibitions.

A few days back, Rani was visibly miffed with the detractors of the Bhojpuri film industry. She hit out at those who give free advice. She believes that the Bhojpuri industry doesn't need any undue suggestions from people who foster negativity within them.

She also extended support to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua after he slammed a journalist for allegedly slinging mud at him and his film Border.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. 

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then.

