Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee shares a stunning throwback picture-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's most-preferred actress Rani Chatterjee is a rage on social media.The actress enjoys a huge fan base on social media and treats her fans with pictures and videos from her personal life every now and then. Recently, the actress took to social media to share a picture from one of her popular movies.

Watch the video: 

The actress forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.
 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri queenbhojpuri actress

Must Watch

