Rani Chatterjee

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. 

Rani Chatterjee sizzles and shines in her new gym video

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee has a massive fan following who eagerly wait for her releases. The sizzling actress is also quite a social media sensation. Her funny videos and hilarious dubsmash clips have garnered many views as well. Recently, the actress shared a sizzling video from her gym.

However, the actress has a private account on Instagram and hence the video can only be viewed exclusively by her followers.

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

 

