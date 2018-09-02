Rani Chatterjee to release her new song 'Yeh Ladka Haaye Allah'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri hotcake Rani Chatterjee is multi-talented. Apart from having impeccable acting abilities, Rani is also a great singer and dancer. The actress recently took to Instagram to unveil the poster of her upcoming song 'Yeh Ladka Haaye Allah."

Rani Chatterjee to release her new song &#039;Yeh Ladka Haaye Allah&#039;

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hotcake Rani Chatterjee is multi-talented. Apart from having impeccable acting abilities, Rani is also a great singer and dancer. The actress recently took to Instagram to unveil the poster of her upcoming song 'Yeh Ladka Haaye Allah."

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "Ye ladka haay Allah. Kaisa hai deewana.. Coming soon new song.. On my YouTube channel RANI CHATTERJEE ENTERTAINMENT... #newmusic #songs #loveme"

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

