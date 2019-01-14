Rani Chatterjee unveils her new song 'Paas Reh Ke Bhi Door Ba'-Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee unveils her new song &#039;Paas Reh Ke Bhi Door Ba&#039;-Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee has released her music video titled 'Paas Reh Ke Bhi Door Ba'. The actress took to share the first look and link to the song on her Instagram.

Song live now YouTube on my channel...Link in my story watch acha lage to share kare #pasbhirehkardooriba #bhojpurilove

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

A few days ago, the actress shared a heartfelt video for her fans in Bihar. Rani enjoys massive fan-following and as soon as she uploads a pic, the comments section is flooded with compliments.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy. 

