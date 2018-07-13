हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee unwell, expresses sadness over not being able to work—Pic

As per reports, Rani was shooting for ' Zero Banal Hero' when she fell sick.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's diva Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram on Friday to express her sadness over the fact that she is unable to work. Rani has been suffering from skin allergy and has to take medication to be fit and fine once again. The actress took to Instagram stories to share how bad she feels at not being able to work.

Check out the screenshot right here:

A day ago, the actress shared on Facebook about her illness. She wrote, "suffering from skin allergy ..... i can't explain my pain it’s horrible ..... Thank you ZERO BANAL HERO TEAM.. for giving me break ...... (sic)."

As per reports, Rani was shooting for ' Zero Banal Hero' when she fell sick. The actress also thanked the team for giving her the much-needed break to recover. The actress was shooting in Agra when she reportedly fell ill on the sets.

'Zero Banal Hero' has been produced by Satyendra Shukla and Chandrakant Shukla. It is helmed by Deepak Tripathi.

The movie stars Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Mohan, Prashant Singh Chauhan, Anoop Arora, Samarth Chaturvedi, Sonu Pandey, Nagin Wadil, B R Shahu, Glory Mohta, Sudhakar Mishra, Shushil Kumar in pivotal parts.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year. 

