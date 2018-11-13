हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's Bhojpuri film Rani Weds Raja poster copied from Tanu Weds Manu?

 It appears that the makers of Bhojpuri film have taken inspiration from the poster of 2011 released Bollywood film for their project. 

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s Bhojpuri film Rani Weds Raja poster copied from Tanu Weds Manu?

Rani Chatterjee, who is popular as Queen of Bhojpuri cinema, is awaiting the release of her next film titled 'Rani Weds Raja'. The first look of the film was released only recently and it has gone viral on the social media. However, we felt an uncanny resemblence of the poster of 'Rani Weds Raja' to that of Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan's blockbuster film 'Tanu Weds Manu'. 

In the film, Rani Chatterjee has been paired opposite Ritesh Panday. In the poster, the duo is dressed up as a bridegroom and are seen on the wedding stage. Undoubtely, the poster bears an uncanny resemblance to 'Tanu Weds Manu' and it appears that the makers of Bhojpuri film have taken inspiration from the 2011 released Bollywood film for their project. However, it remains unknown if they took the consent from the 'Tanu Weds Manu' filmmaker Aanand L Rai. 

Take a look at the posters of both the films: 

In the meantime, the makers of 'Rani Weds Raja' are planning to unveil the film teaser and trailer shortly. Speaking about her chemistry with Ritesh, Rani Chatterjee said that he is a very talented artist and it was great working with him. 

It is notable that the film is presented by Shubha Creation and produced by Vandana Giri. Prashant Kumar Giri has directed the film while story and dialogue have been penned down by Madhukar Aanand. 

The film also features Anup Arora, Deepak inha, Mehnaaz Shroff, Shraddha Yadav, nandita Dubey, Deepak Tiwari and Anita Rawat among others. 
 

Rani ChatterjeeRani Weds RajaTanu Weds ManuRitesh PandeyAkshara Singh Bhojpuri films

