Rani Chatterjee's Bhojpuri film Rani Weds Raja's first trailer, music to be unveiled today

Mumbai: Rani Chatterjee, who is popular as Queen of Bhojpuri cinema, is awaiting the release of her next film titled 'Rani Weds Raja'. The first look of the film was released only recently and it has gone viral on social media. And now, the makers are all set to unveil the music and the first official trailer of the film at a grand event in Mumbai.

This is in a first when an invitation for the music launch of a film has been prepared digitally. The music will be launched by famous music company 'Web'.

Rani Chatterjee has been paired opposite Ritesh Panday in the film. In the first poster of the film, which was unveiled sometime back, the duo is dressed up like a bridegroom and are seen on the wedding stage.

Speaking about her chemistry with Ritesh, Rani Chatterjee earlier said that he is a very talented artist and it was great working with him.

It is notable that the film is presented by Shubha Creation and produced by Vandana Giri. Prashant Kumar Giri has directed the film while story and dialogue have been penned down by Madhukar Anand. The film also features Anup Arora, Deepak Sinha, Mehnaaz Shroff, Shraddha Yadav, Nandita Dubey, Deepak Tiwari and Anita Rawat among others.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

Earlier this year, Rani unveiled a music video titled 'I Love You' on her YouTube channel. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.