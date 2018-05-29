Rani Chatterjee's bindaas dance moves in latest song Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: A brand new song featuring Rani Chatterjee and Rohit Raj Yadav has been unveiled. The song titled Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya is a part of the film Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai.

Rani's dance moves in the song will make your jaw drop as she grooves like there's no tomorrow.

The song sung by Indu Sonali has been penned by Ramchandra Singh and composed by Ranjay Babla.

Take a look at the video of the song here:

Directed by Ram Yadav, the film showcases a love-triangle between the male lead and two of the female actresses.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on April 24 and it has since then garnered 291,014 views so far.

Produced by Rohit Raj under Maa Shanti Entertainment, Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai has music composed by Ranjay Babla.

The lyrics have been penned by Sk Chauhan, Ram, Ram Chandra Singh, Pawan Pandey, Krishna Bedardi & Rishu and the songs have been sung by Priyanka Singh, Khushbu Jain, Abhishek, Indu Sonali, Alok Kumar, Rishu, Alok Kumar, Mamta Raut, Raja Hasan, Rekha Rao, Goldi Singh and Abhishek Lal Yadav.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated.