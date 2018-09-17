हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's eyeliner game is on point- See pic



Rani Chatterjee&#039;s eyeliner game is on point- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee's Instagram handle is a treat for all her fans. The stunning actress keeps sharing pictures from her personal and professional life on her social handle. Rani, on Monday, took to the photo-sharing app to share a selfie and we must say her eyeliner game is so on point.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#bangalore #dairy #love #kannada #festivales

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee _Official® (@ranichtterjeequeen) on

The actress is apparently shooting for a Kannada film in Bangalore and the look that she has shared is most likely from the movie.

Rani recently featured in a music video titled 'Yeh Ladka Haye Allah'. The song is basically a rehashed version of the iconic track by noted singer Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi.

The rehashed version has been sung by Vishakha Mahore and Rani Chatterjee features in the song.

Well, Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

