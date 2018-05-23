Rani Chatterjee's latest video Zindagi Kuch Is Tarah will make you fall in love - Watch

Mumbai: Rani Chatterjee is not called a Queen of hearts for no reason. The Bhojpuri star, who loves to connect with her fans through her social media posts took to Facebook to share a refreshing video which shows her dubsmashing the lines Zindagi Kuch Is Tarah from the song Jaise Daaru Desi in the film Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan. The song has been sung by Benny Dayal & Shalmali Kholgade.

In the video, we can see Rani swinging and enjoying not just the song but the beauty of life too.

Check out the video here:

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses.

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

Rani unveiled a music video Titled I Love You on her YouTube channel a few weeks back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.