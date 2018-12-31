Rani Chatterjee's latest workout video will give you major fitness goals-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee believes in leading a healthy life. The actress has always shared motivational workout videos and recently she took to social media to share a video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rani wrote, "Today morning with.GORI TORI CHUNRI BA LAL LAL REEE.. congratulations for 1caror..jiyooooo....RITESH JI KYAA GAAYE HAI WAAh challang for Gunjan panth....@gunjan_pant u also did this challang for you #apnabihar_ #bhojpuriqueen #bhojpuricinema

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.