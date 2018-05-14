Rani Chatterjee's romantic post will give you the feels; is love in the air?

Mumbai: Rani Chatterjee loves connecting with her fans through her social media posts. And her latest post makes us wonder if love is in the air for the Bhojpuri star.

She shared a picture of hers on Sunday and wrote: "Jab kisi ki taraf dil jhukne lage baat aa kar jubaa tak rukne lage aankho Aankho me iqraar hone lage bol do Agar tumhe pyar hone lage pyar hone lage pyar hone lage...(sic)."

Well, these are the lines from the chartbuster title track Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha featuring Ajay Devgn and his real-life wife Kajol. The song asserts on the confession of feelings when in love.

Soon after Rani posted the pic, her fans were curious to know who the lucky guy is.

Check out the post here:

Rani has a huge fan following and she often connects with her fans through her social media accounts. She is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses.

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

Interestingly, Rani recently unveiled a music video titled I Love You on her YouTube channel a few weeks back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.