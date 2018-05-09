Rani Chatterjee's Tu Tu Hai Wahi video will drive away your mid-week blues

Mumbai: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee has a huge fan following and she often connects with her fans through her social media accounts. The pretty actress recently posted a video that shows her singing an old Hindi song Tu Tu Hai Wahi.

And the video is captivating enough to drive away your mid-week blues.

The video on musical.ly was published by Rani on her Facebook page.

Check it out here:

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses.

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

Rani recently unveiled a music video Titled I Love You on her YouTube channel. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.