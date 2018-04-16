Rani Chatterjee's upcoming Bhojpuri films - Check out the list

Mumbai: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

The pretty and talented actress has quite a few films in her kitty. According to bhojpurixp.com, Rani has as many as 12 films in the pipeline.

Here's taking a look at them:

Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai

Directed by Ram Yadav and produced by B N Yadav, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai is a romantic drama.

Sakhi Ke Biyah

Costarring Sunil Sagar, Rani Chatterjee will be a part of director Nand Kishor Mahato's Sakhi Ke Biyah produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato. The film is expected to release this year.

Chor Machye Shor

A film titled Chor Machye Shor with Akash Singh is on the anvil. The film may release this year.

Rani Ki Hukumat

Co-starring Neha Shree, Rani ki Hukumat expected to release this year will be directed and produced by Rakesh Kumar.

Jab Jab Khoon

Produced by Poonam N Prasad and directed by Nand Kishor Mahto, Jab Jab Khoon will have Rani as the leading lady. The film may release in 2018.

Rani Ki Ayegi Barat

Co-starring Neel Singh, Rani Ki Ayegi Barat will be helmed by Jiesh Dubey. The film may release in 2018.

A Bad Man Babu

Directed by Braj Bhushan Rani Chatterjee's A Bad Man Babu is expected to hit theatres this year.

Krodh

Jointly produced by Rajak Khan and Sachin, Rani is on board a film titled Krodh to be directed by Subir Sinha. (2019)

Gunday 2

Directed by Bajesh Maurya and co-produced by Rajak Khan and SachinGunday 2 will release in 2019.

Kanch Ki Chudiyan

Directed and produced by Rajesh Yadav, Kanch Ki Chudiyan will have Rani and Roshan Kumar on board. The film will release next year.

Kanoon Ke Khiladdi

Co-starring superstar Ravi Kishan, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi will be directed by Anand D Ghatraj and produced by Manvi R Singh. The film will release next year.

Life Me Twist

Rani has another film titled Life Me Twist with Ravi Kishan slated to release next year. The film will be produced by Shruti Maheshwari and helmed by Fazil Riyaj.

Rani recently unveiled a music video Titled I Love You on her YouTube channel. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Penned by Santosh Puri and composed by Madhukar Anand, the song sung is a soothing romantic number which strikes a chord with music lovers.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.