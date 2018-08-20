Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh sizzle in Sanki Daroga's new song 'Bahiyaan Mein Bhaara'-Watch

New Delhi: The makers of the much-anticipated Ravi Kishan-Anjana Singh starrer have dropped yet another sizzling number from the movie titled 'Bahiyan Mein Bahara'. The music video features the two leads and their crackling chemistry is unmissable.

Watch the video right here:

Sanki Daroga based on real-life incidents is directed by Saif Kidwai. Kishan plays Raghuraj Pratap Singh, an IPS officer in the film. Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh has been paired with him in the film. Going by the trailer, it looks likely that Anjana plays a Muslim woman.

The megastar sports two looks in the film. He sports a handlebar moustache in the end but throughout the trailer, he is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. It will be interesting to see why he sports two looks in the film.

Sanki Daroga seems to be a love story between people of two different faiths intertwined with the bigger narrative that showcases the conviction of a police officer who wants to put an end to crime against women.

The film co-produced by Priti Shukla has been written by Kishan himself and stars Manoj Tiger in a supporting role.