Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh's Ae Dhaniya song from Sanki Daroga is an absolute stress buster - Watch

Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh&#039;s Ae Dhaniya song from Sanki Daroga is an absolute stress buster - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh starrer Sanki Daroga have unveiled a song from the film. Titled Ae Dhaniya the song showcases the funny antics of the onscreen couple.

The song sung by Alka Jha and Vikas Pandey is penned and composed by  Shyam Dehati.

Check out the energising song with foot-tapping beats here:

Sanki Daroga, Ravi Kishan's home production is based on real-life incidents and directed by Saif Kidwai.

Kishan plays Raghuraj Pratap Singh, an IPS officer in the film. Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh has been paired with him in the film.

The megastar sports two looks in the film. He sports a handlebar moustache in the end but throughout the trailer, he is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. 

The film co-produced by Priti Shukla has been written by Kishan himself and stars Manoj Tiger in a supporting role.

The film released on September 7.

Ravi KishanAnjana SinghAe DhaniyaBhojpuri songs 2018Bhojpuri films 2018

