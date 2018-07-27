हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh's Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se rain song will set the temperature soaring

The super romantic song 'Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se' from the film 'Shahenshaah' will make monsoons hotter.

Mumbai: Move over Dinesh Lal Yadav - Amrapali Dubey or Pawan Singh - Akshara Singh's on-screen chemistry. Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh's chemistry is sizzling hot. And a rain song featuring the two bears testimony to the fact.

Check out the song sung by Kalpana and Alok Kumar here:

The song has three segments - one shot outdoors and the other indoors. In the first segment, Anjana and Ravi twin in white. The Bhojpuri 'hot cake' oozes sensuality in white chiffon saree with a floral printed border and matching blouse while Ravi ups the hotness quotient in a white shirt.

The second segment gets bolder with Anjana in pink nightwear and Ravi in bright yellow shirt and black pants. 

The third segment cuts to the outdoors again, with the lead pair getting drenched in rain.

This super-hit jodi will be back with Sanki Daroga, Ravi Kishan's first production venture.

Ravi KishanAnjana SinghRavi Kishan Anjana Singh songsBhojpuri songsShahenshaahShahenshaah movie songs

