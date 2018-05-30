Ravi Kishan, 'hot cake' Anjana Singh starrer 'Sanki Daroga' first look poster out

New Delhi: One of the top most actors in Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi Kishan is back with a power-packed role in upcoming film 'Sanki Daroga'. The film has been directed by Saif Kidwai and is made under the banner of Ravi Kishan Productions.

'Sanki Daroga' shows Ravi in a tough cop's role play. The movie addresses the grave issue of rapes in the country. The superstar took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the first look poster of the film. The story of the film is also penned by the lead actor and it stars Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh opposite Ravi Kishan.

Check it out here:

Ravi Kishan is a popular name in Bhojpuri cinema and has worked in several Bollywood films as well. He was recently honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna Samman at the Screen and Cine Bhojpuri Awards held at Kolkata. He had even participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 1 where he was the most talked about contestants that year.

Many Congratulations @ravikishann on winning the best actor award at the #JharkhandInternationalFilmFestivalAwards for #KaashiAmarnath pic.twitter.com/dnEtfCDQZs — Purple Pebble Pictures (@PurplePebblePic) May 30, 2018

Recently, he was given the 'Best Actor Award' at the Jharkhand International Film Festival for 'Kaashi Amarnath'. The film was made under the production house of Priyanka Chopra, Purple Pebble Pictures.

How do you like the first look of 'Sanki Daroga'?