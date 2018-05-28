Ravi Kishan wins Best Actor award at Jharkhand International Film Festival

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan, who is known for his unmatchable acting prowess was awarded the Best Actor award at Jharkhand International Film Festival on Sunday for his film 'Kashi Amarnath'.

Thanking his fans, Ravi took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank u ..#JharkhandInternationalFilmFestival #best actor award 2018 for #kashi Amarnath

Recently, Ravi Kishan was honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna award at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards held in Kolkata. Ratna in English means gem and Ravi is no less than a gem for the Bhojpuri film Industry.

Ravi Kishan Shukla aka Ravi Kishan rose to fame as a Bhojpuri actor. He is popular not only in the Bhojpuri film industry but also in Bollywood. Recently, the actor signed a crime-based web series, which is a project by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.

In 2006, Ravi became a household name when he participated in Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother.He also featured in reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 as a contestant in 2012.

Apart from working in Hindi and Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi has also worked in a few Kannada and Telugu films.In 2017, he made his Kannada debut in Hebbuli, alongside Kiccha Sudeep and his Tamil debut in Sketch movie with Vikram.

Ravi Kishan has as many of eight films slated to release in 2018