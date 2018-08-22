हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan's 'Sanki Daroga' latest teaser will leave you stunned—Watch

'Sanki Daroga' shows Ravi in a tough cop's role play.

Ravi Kishan&#039;s &#039;Sanki Daroga&#039; latest teaser will leave you stunned—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan is all set to entice the audiences with his yet another power entertainer 'Sanki Daroga'. The film has been directed by Saif Kidwai and is made under the banner of Ravi Kishan Productions.

The makers have unveiled the new teaser of 'Sanki Daroga' which is hitting the screens on September 7, 2018. The director shared the link on his Facebook account.

Watch it here:

'Sanki Daroga' shows Ravi in a tough cop's role play. The movie addresses the grave issue of rapes in the country. Sometime back, the superstar took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the first look poster of the film. The story of the film is also penned by the lead actor and it stars Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh opposite Ravi Kishan.

The film will show the plight of women in today's times and how the crime against women needs to stop. The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

Ravi Kishan is a popular name in Bhojpuri cinema and has worked in several Bollywood films as well. He was recently honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna Samman at the Screen and Cine Bhojpuri Awards held at Kolkata. He had even participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 1 where he was the most talked about contestants that year.

 

 

