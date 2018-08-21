Ravi Kishan's 'Sanki Daroga' release date out—Watch what he has to say

New Delhi: Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan is all set to entice the audiences with his yet another power entertainer 'Sanki Daroga'. The film has been directed by Saif Kidwai and is made under the banner of Ravi Kishan Productions.

The director shared a video of Ravi Kishan talking about his upcoming venture on Facebook.

'Sanki Daroga' shows Ravi in a tough cop's role play. The movie addresses the grave issue of rapes in the country. Sometime back, the superstar took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the first look poster of the film. The story of the film is also penned by the lead actor and it stars Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh opposite Ravi Kishan.

The film will show the plight of women in today's times and how the crime against women needs to stop. The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

Ravi Kishan is a popular name in Bhojpuri cinema and has worked in several Bollywood films as well. He was recently honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna Samman at the Screen and Cine Bhojpuri Awards held at Kolkata. He had even participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 1 where he was the most talked about contestants that year.

Recently, he was given the 'Best Actor Award' at the Jharkhand International Film Festival for 'Kaashi Amarnath'. The film was made under the production house of Priyanka Chopra, Purple Pebble Pictures.