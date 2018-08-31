हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan's 'Sanki Daroga' to clash with Pramod Premi's 'Munna Mawali' at Box Office

Both films have actress Anjana Singh on board.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's 'Sanki Daroga' will clash at the box office with Pramod Premi's 'Munna Mawali'. Both the films will release on the same date, that is September 7, 2018. It will definitely be interesting to see how the films fare at the Box office.

As per the sources, 'Sanki Daroga' is based on real incidents taking place in the society. Both films have actress Anjana Singh on board. Anjana has played a pivotal role in 'Munna Mawali' and the lead role in 'Sanki Daroga'. We are yet to see which film of the actress will impress the audience more.

'Sanki Daroga' shows Ravi in a tough cop's role play. The movie addresses the grave issue of rapes in the country. Sometime back, the superstar took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the first look poster of the film. The film will show the plight of women in today's times and how the crime against women needs to stop.

On the other hand, 'Munna Mawali' promises to be high on action and drama. It is directed by Ravi Sinha and produced by Pramod Pandey.

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Poonam Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Ayaz Khan,Vinod Mishra, Mehnaaz Saraaf, Neelam Vahisht, Rajnish Pathak, Kirti Pathak, Manmohan Mishra, Abhishek Shukla , Vikas, Deepak Sinha, Neeraj Yadav, Pramod Shukla, Master - Chhotu Singh Raushan playing important parts in the venture.

