Richa Dixit-Harvardhan Nirala starrer Jaanu Meri Jaan's second poster out, shows the love story of a school girl and a mechanic

New Delhi: The second poster of the most talked film of Vishnu Shankar Belu has been unveiled. Unlike the usual Bhojpuri movie posters, there are only two actors featuring in the poster of Jaanu Meri Jaan. Actor Harshvardhan Nirala and popular actress Richa Dixit feature on the poster.

Richa, who apparently plays a school girl in the film is seen donning a school uniform in the poster. She is seen running after Harshvardhan Nirala, who seems to be in a playful mood. According to the director, Jaanu Meri Jaan is an innocent love story between a motor mechanic and a school student. The director adds that the film is a complete entertainer which will be thoroughly enjoyed by the viewers.

The film has been produced under the banner of Nirala films and has been produced by Ranjana Kumari. Apart from Harshvardhan and Richa, the film features Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jaish, Sonia Mishra, Ritu Pandey, Pallavi Kolhi. The music has been produced by Chote Baba. The release date of the film will be announced soon.