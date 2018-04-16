Rishabh Kashyap's Suno Sasurji garners great response at the Box Office

Mumbai: Rishabh Kashyap aka Golu who began his acting career as a child artiste in Nirahua Rickshawala in 2012 has become a popular hero now. The young man is a huge hit amoung the moviegeors in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

His latest release - Suno Sasurji - co-starring Richa Dixit has garnered great response at the Box Office, a bhojpurixp.cpm report suggests.

Written and directed by Suba Rao Gosangi, Suno Sasurji is a masala entertainer which has slices of romance, comedy, drama and action sequences in sizable proportions.

Moviegoers are going gaga over his performance in the film and his chemistry wtih Richa is being showered with love. Their bitter-sweet relationship in the film has been loved by the audience and this has turned out to be the USP of the film.

Also starring popular actor Awadesh Mishra, the film has raked in the moolah at the Box Office. Produced by Iqbal E. Makani, the film also has Kiran Yadav and Yari Joshi on board.

The songs in the film have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati , Manoj Matlabi, Yadav Raj and the music has been composed by Rajesh Jha.

The film hit theatres on March 2.