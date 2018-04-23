Sakhi Ke Biyah: Check out the release date of Rani Chatterjee starrer

Mumbai: The release date of Rani Chatterjee starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah has been finalised. The family entertainer is all set to make a splash on the silver screen in May.

The film release on May 5, reports bhojpurixp.com.

Directed by Nandkishor Mahato, the film produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato under the Royal Films Entertainment banner will also star Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film was published on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on March 8.

In case you missed watching the trailer, check it out here:

Shot in a village named Nagthane, near Goa Highway, the film has been produced in such a manner that more and more moviegoers throng the theatres along with their family.

The music for the film has been composed by Om Jha and the sons penned by Satyaprakash Mishra (Bairagi) have been sung by Priyanka Singh, Alok Kumar, Om Jha, Sadhya Sargam, Beauty Singh, Kalpana, Indu Sonali and Mohan Rathod.

The leading lady in the film - Rani - is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Rani Chatterjee made her debut in 2004 in Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala. She has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Rani is reportedly paid around Rs 5-8 Lakh per film.

She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated. A new song video featuring Rani was unveiled recently on her YouTube channel Rani Chatterjee Entertainment. Titled I Love You, the romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.