Sakhi Ke Biyah: Rani Chatterjee sizzles in new song Koyla Khani Jarat Jawani - Watch

Mumbai: A new song titled Koyla Khani Jarat Jawani from Rani Chatterjee and Sunil Sagar starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah has been unveiled.

The song is a romantic track with foot-tapping music.

Sung by Priyanka Singh and Om Jha, the song penned by Santosh Utpati. Om Jha has composed music for the film which also stars Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav in pivotal roles.

Watch the video of the song here:

Directed by Nandkishor Mahato, the film produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato under the Royal Films Entertainment banner.

The trailer of the film which is slated to release on May 4, was published on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on March 8.

Shot in a village named Nagthane, near Goa Highway, the film has been produced in such a manner that more and more moviegoers throng the theatres along with their family.

The leading lady in the film - Rani - is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Rani Chatterjee made her debut in 2004 in Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala. She has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Rani is reportedly paid around Rs 5-8 Lakh per film.

She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated. A new song video featuring Rani was unveiled recently on her YouTube channel Rani Chatterjee Entertainment. Titled I Love You, the romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.