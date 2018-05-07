Sakhi Ke Biyah: Song Peer Jiya Ke Ka Batlayin featuring Rani Chatterjee is heart-wrenching - Watch

Mumbai: A brand new song titled Peer Jiya Ke Ka Batlayin from Rani Chatterjee starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah has been unveiled.

Sung by Kalpana the song which has been composed by Om Jha has been penned by Satyaprakash Mishra (Bairagi). The music composer Om Jha has also lent his voice to the song.

The film also stars Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nandkishor Mahato, the film produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato under the Royal Films Entertainment banner.

The trailer for the film which is slated to release on May 4, was published on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on March 8.

The leading lady in the film - Rani - is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Rani Chatterjee made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala. She has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Rani is reportedly paid around Rs 5-8 Lakh per film.

She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated. A new song video featuring Rani was unveiled recently on her YouTube channel Rani Chatterjee Entertainment. Titled I Love You, the romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.