Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth selfie with Pawan Singh is unmissable-See pic

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and famous Bhojpuri actress Sambhavna Seth caught up with Lolipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh and treated her fans with a selfie.

Sambhavna Seth selfie with Pawan Singh is unmissable-See pic

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and famous Bhojpuri actress Sambhavna Seth caught up with Lolipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh and treated her fans with a selfie.

Sharing the picture with Pawan, Sambhavna wrote, "With my Darling @singhpawan999."

 

The picture seems to be from a set of a Bhojpuri film so now the audience can hope to see the two actors sharing a frame after a long time.

It is to be noted that Pawan was recently honoured with 'Star Of The Year', 'Viewer's Choice' and 'Best Singer' at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia. The actor thanked his thousands of fans and credited them for his success. 

Speaking at the award function, Pawan Singh said that as he took the flight to Malaysia to attend the event, he felt pride for being an Indian. 

Pawan, who hails from Ara in Bihar is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc. But he came to fame after the release of the hit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' in 2008.

His recently released movie Wanted didn't live up to the hype but he has a quite a few plump projects in his kitty. He is one of the most bankable stars in the Bhojpuri film industry and his on-screen chemistry with co-star Akshara Singh is believed to be one of the best.

On the personal front, Pawan tied the knot with Jyoti Singh in her hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh on March 6. The couple solemnised their wedding in the presence of family and friends.

