Sambhavna Seth shoots a sizzling dance number with Bhojpuria Sultan Raju Mahi

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress and item girl Sambhavna Seth has recently shot for a special dance number with Bhojpuria Sultan aka Raju Mahi. The song is titled 'Hey Lilly' and has been shot in Mumbai.

Sambhavna took to social media to share the news with her fans. She shared a poster of her in a red outfit and captioned it, "sambhavnasethofficialLast night shoot for film Champion..it is so great when u r working hard for your fitness & your body suddenly starts showing results #shooting #light #stage #camera #action #dance #song #moves #lovemylife #lovemyjob #fitness #curves #grateful #gratitude."

Talking about the dance number, Raju Mahi said that it has been shot especially for Anil Kabra-Dheeraj Thakur's 'Champion'. He also expressed that because of Sambhavna, chances of the dance number becoming a huge hit is very high. Raju added saying that after the release of the song, Sambhavna is going to be known as Lilly by her fans.

Meanwhile, the song has been sung by Anuj Tiwari.

'Champion' stars megastar Ravi Kisan, Raju Singh Mahi, Kisan Rai, Kanak Pandey, Monika Rai, Ayushi Tiwari in pivotal roles. Raju will be seen in the role of an ATS officer and the shooting of the film is currently underway in Mumbai.