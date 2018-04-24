Sangharsh: Khesari Lal flaunts chiselled physique in the movie poster

Mumbai: A brand new poster of Khesari Lal's upcoming film Sangharsh has been unveiled. In the poster, the Bhojpuri superstar flaunts his chiselled physique and displays his strength. We can also see a baby lying in a basket against the backdrop of the rubble.

The dramatic poster drops hints about the theme of the film which focuses on the importance of having a girl child, reports suggest. Through the film, the makers intend to promote the noble initiative of Beti Padhao Beti Bachao.

Check out the poster here:

The film has been shot in beautiful locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Ramgarh, Khunti and other exotic locations in the state, reports a Bhojpuri website.

Khesari will romance dream girl Kajal Raghwani in this film and it would be nice to see this super-hit jodi back on the silver screen. Bhojpuri industry's bubbly girl Ritu Singh too is a part of this film.

Directed by Parad Patil and produced by Ratnakar Kumar, the film has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta.

Written by Rakesh Tripathi, the songs in the film have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand.

Besides Sangharsh, Khesari Lal's fans can also look forward to Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke soon. Kajal Raghwani has been paired with Khesari in this film too. Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti is all set to make her acting debut with the film.

Shot at various locations in Gujarat and Mumbai, Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke will have an item number by YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey. This film will have Khesari and Amrapali's first ever item song together.