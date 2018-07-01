हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary undergoes surprising makeover, looks unrecognisable in these photos

Popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, famous for her desi dance moves and items songs, has gone through a major transformation that will leave you surprised. The Haryanvi girl is looking drop-dead gorgeous in her latest avatar. 

Sapna Choudhary undergoes surprising makeover, looks unrecognisable in these photos
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, famous for her desi dance moves and items songs, has gone through a major transformation that will leave you surprised. The Haryanvi girl is looking drop-dead gorgeous in her latest avatar. 

Looking at her latest photos, it would not be wrong to say that the girl has lost oodles of weight and has worked on her body. In addition, she has ditched her traditional salwar-kameez look to embraced a glam look, with an Elan. 

Take a look at her latest photos here: 

 

On a special demand, here is another one for all my friends.

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

In these photos, Sapna is looking way different than what her fans have seen her so far. 

Sapna Choudhary is a dancing sensation in Haryana and enjoys a huge fan following. However, it was after her stint in controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' that she became a household name. 

Post her exit from the show, Sapna featured in a dance video 'Hatt Ja Tau' from the film 'Veerey Ki Wedding'. With offers pouring in, there seems to be no stopping for this talented dancer, whose popularity has only increased after Bigg Boss. As per reports, Sapna has a number of Bollywood and Bhojpuri projects in her kitty. 

Only days ago, Sapna had visited the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Reports claimed that the Haryanvi dancer had sought time to meet the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. 

Post her visit to the Congress headquarters, speculations have been rife that Sapna could campaign for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the singer dismissed the rumours and ruled out joining any political party for the moment. 

Tags:
sapna choudharySapna Choudhary makeoverSapna Choudhary transformationSapna Choudhary InstagramSapna Choudhary songsHaryanvi song

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close