Seema Singh wishes Eid Mubarak in her own style—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler is an avid social media user who keeps her fan army updated about all the latest happening through the medium. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, she wished her fans in her own style.

Seema Singh took to Facebook and shared a picture of hers with a caption that read: AAP#SABKO#EID#MUBARAK#

Seema Singh is popular as a terrific dancer. Some of her songs have topped the charts as well. The actress recently hogged the limelight after she announced her marriage. Seema is getting married to Saurav Kumar, an entrepreneur and politician. Seema Singh and Saurav Kumar have been dating for the last one year, reportedly. The two came clicked while shooting for a dance show where Seema was the judge on a Bhojpuri channel and which was produced by Saurav Kumar.

She has appeared as a dancer in over 500 Bhojpuri films and videos. She won the 'Best Item Girl Award' at the Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan in 2017.

Apart from Bhojpuri films, Seema Singh has also been a part of a few Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali and Rajasthani movies.