Shravan 2018: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's top Sawan, Kanwar, Bol Bam songs

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has crooned some Kanwar songs.

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The pious month falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, bhakts carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole set out on a spiritual journey. The pole is carried by devotees who balance it on his shoulder without letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

They fill the pitchers with holy water from different Shiva temples they come across while travelling. The devotees also sing and dance while on their spiritual journey. Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has crooned some Kanwar songs as well which have become hugely popular.

Watch her top Kanwar bhajans:

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are as follows:

28    July          (Saturday)       First Day of Shravan 2018
30    July          (Monday)         First Monday
06    August     (Monday)        Second Monday
13    August     (Monday)        Third Monday
20    August     (Monday)        Fourth Monday
26    August      (Sunday)         Last day of Shravana Month

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:

12    August             (Sunday)    First day of Shravan 2018
13    August             (Monday)    First Monday
20    August             (Monday)    Second Monday
27    August             (Monday)    Third Monday
03    September     (Monday)     Fourth Monday
09    September     (Sunday)     Last day of Shravana Month

 

