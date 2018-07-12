हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Sharma

Shweta Sharma's unedited belly dance video a challenge for top dancers

She moves gracefully in the video.

Shweta Sharma&#039;s unedited belly dance video a challenge for top dancers
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Shweta Sharma made her smashing debut with 'Balma Rangrasiya' in 2017. The film has been directed by Omkar Anand and had an ensemble star cast. It starred Ashutosh Khare, Ali Khan, Shweta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar as lead roles.

Item queen Seema Singh too played an important part in the film. Meanwhile, a video of Shweta, who is a terrific dancer, has gone viral. She can be seen belly dancing to a popular Bhojpuri track and it's unedited according to the bio shared in YouTube where it has been shared.

Watch the video:

She moves gracefully and looks like one of those home videos.

In other news, Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey's belly dance act in 'Tohare Khatir' song has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered more than 8.4 million views on YouTube. The song from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega is sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari.

It is penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively. Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014.

 

Tags:
Shweta SharmaShweta Sharma belly danceBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri actressShweta Sharma bhojpuri actressShweta Sharma video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close