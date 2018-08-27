हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee looks smouldering in a saree-See pic

Bhojpuri industry's queen Rani Chatterjee, whose Instagram handle is a treat for all her followers, has shared yet another breathtaking picture. The actress shared a picture in a wine-coloured saree. Needless to say, the actress looks gorgeous in the picture.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's queen Rani Chatterjee, whose Instagram handle is a treat for all her followers, has shared yet another breathtaking picture. The actress shared a picture in a wine-coloured saree. Needless to say, the actress looks gorgeous in the picture.

Check out the weather: 

 

#lovely #outfit #saree

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee _Official® (@ranichtterjeequeen) on

Chatterjee was a little under the weather, a few days ago. She suffered a painful skin allergy. She was shooting for Zero Banal Hero when she fell sick. The team of the film gave her the much-needed break to recover.

Rani is one of the most outspoken actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She shares her opinion without inhibitions.

A few days back, Rani was visibly miffed with the detractors of the Bhojpuri film industry. She hit out at those who give free advice. She believes that the Bhojpuri industry doesn't need any undue suggestions from people who foster negativity within them.

She also extended support to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua after he slammed a journalist for allegedly slinging mud at him and his film Border.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. 

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then.

