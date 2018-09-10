Suhaag Raat trailer: Namit Tiwari-Poonam Dubey's spooky first wedding night will give you chills

New Delhi: The makers of horror thriller Bhojpuri film 'Suhaag Raat' starring Namit Tiwari, Poonam Dubey and Seema Singh, recently unveiled the trailer of the film. The 4.34 long minute clip gives a sneak peek into the storyline which is about a spirit falling in love with a married man, playing by Namit.

Going by its title, 'Suhaag Raat' which means first wedding night, the trailer starts with a couple, dressed as a bride and a groom, getting engaged in some love-making on their first wedding night. What follows next is multiple song sequences, some passionate dialogues and finally, the entry of a second woman, played by Seema, who turns out to a spirit in the second half of the trailer.

The trailer has also some flashback sequences which take us to the time when the character essayed by Seema was enclosed within a wall as a punishment for falling in love with a king, played by Namit.

Confusing right? Check out the video here:

'Suhaag Raat' is a film by Ajay Shrivastava, who has also given the music, story, and screenplay to it. The music has been given by Rajesh Mishra and Surendra Mishra and dialogues have also been penned down by Surendra Mishra.

It has been produced by Shree Omkar Arts and Divya Shakti Film Entertainment.

It is to be noted that Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes 'Chana Jor Garam', 'Hum Hai Lootere', 'Mohabbat', 'Rangdari Tax', 'Bahurani', 'Hum Hai Jodi No 1', 'The Real Indian Mother', 'Yeh Mohabatein', 'Inteqam', 'Jaanam', 'Ghus Ke Marab', 'Hamar Farz', 'Baba Rangeela'.

Poonam is known for her peppy dance moves which are a hit among Bhojpuri cine lovers.