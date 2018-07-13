हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jyoti Pandey

Sultry Jyoti Pandey makes 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' song look even more sensuous

The actress will next be seen in Bhojpuri film 'Raj Tilak'.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Jyoti Pandey is a newbie in the Bhojpuri film industry but she is already making a name for herself due to her sensuous singing and sizzling dancing skills. The Patna-born actress entered the film industry in 2018, making her smashing debut with blockbuster hit 'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 2'.

A video of Jyoti where she can be seen dancing to Bollywood song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' song from 'Machine' has gone viral on the internet. The video has been uploaded by Bhojpuri Filmi Duniya.

Jyoti can be seen grooving and her dance moves are simply awesome! The actress will next be seen in Bhojpuri film 'Raj Tilak' opposite Arvind Akela Kallu reportedly.

Watch it here:

'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 2' featured Pradeep Pandey, Richa Dixit and Manoj Tiger in lead roles. The film released on April 27, 2018. It was directed by Manjul Thakur. Jyoti began her career as a singer with a Wave Music album.

Meanwhile, another Bhojpuri star Shweta Sharma's belly dance video has set the internet on fire. It's unedited according to the bio on YouTube where it has been shared. She made her smashing debut with 'Balma Rangrasiya' in 2017. The film has been directed by Omkar Anand and had an ensemble star cast. 

Jyoti Pandeybhojpuri actressBhojpuri cinemaJyoti Pandey danceTu Cheez Badi Hai Mastmachine song

