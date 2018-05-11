Superhit Bhojpuri film jodi Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua's 'Border' teaser out—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most loved on-screen couples in Bhojpuri films, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua will be next seen in 'Border'. The official teaser of the movie has been released and from the looks of it, the film will have a strong patriotic message for the viewers.

Nirahua's official YouTube page shared the teaser link. Also, do not miss the heavy-duty dialogue by the lead actor in the background.

Watch it here:

The film stars Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav,Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit , Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

The film is directed by Santosh Mishra and is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.