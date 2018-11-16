हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The most beautiful things cannot be seen, says Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen Akshara Singh, who enjoys a huge fandom on social media, keeps treating her fans with pictures from her personal and professional lives. The actress, recently took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures along with a meaningful title.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen Akshara Singh, who enjoys a huge fandom on social media, keeps treating her fans with pictures from her personal and professional lives. The actress, recently took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures along with a meaningful title.

Taking to Instagram, Akshara wrote, "The most beautiful things cannot be seen or even touched...:)
They must be felt with the heart 
#saw #gangaarti #bumbhole #happiness #fun #loveyouall #lovemyself #spreadthelove."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

